David Roy Klein, 71, of Patterson, CA passedaway surrounded by his wife and close family. Born in Oakland, CA, Dave was the middle child of three to the late Roy and Velma (97) Klein. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1965 and attended Modesto Junior College where he played football.
Dave then entered the U.S. Airforce, serving during the Vietnam War, and later worked for the family business, Klein’s Supersave. After returning to get his teaching credential at CSU Stanislaus Dave started his teaching career at Patterson High School where he became well known throughout the area as a standout
coach. Over his years he coached football, soccer, cross country,
basketball, softball and baseball. He led numerous teams to league titles,
including several sectional final games and two state championships,
and was named coach of the year many times. Later in his career he
became the school’s Athletic Director, a role that he had a natural
passion for. After his retirement, Dave could be found at Giants games
with his wife, on the golf course, riding his utility vehicle to “check” the
fields, and continuing his attendance at high school events.
Dave rarely met a stranger and loved his family and relished his time as
a father and grandfather. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 41 years,
Elizabeth Klein and his daughter, Jennifer (Josh) Hamm of Patterson; son,
Kelly (Anne-Marie) Klein of Longview, WA; mother, Velma Klein of
Patterson; sister, Carol Klein of Patterson; brother, Thomas Klein of
Newman and two beloved grandsons, Evan and Davis Klein of Longview,
WA.
Donations may be made to Patterson Boosters, PO Box 1422, Patterson
CA 95363; Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington,
DC 20090-8160 or www.curesarcoma.org; Covenant Care Hospice, 125
North Broadway, Suite 1A, Turlock, CA 95380
A Celebration of Life was held to honor Dave on Saturday, August
17th at 10 a.m. in the Dave Klein Gymnasium.
