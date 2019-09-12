David S. Gordon, born March 23, 1941 in Patterson, Calif., passed away peacefully July 30, 2019 at his home in Kamiah, Idaho overlooking the beautiful Clearwater River. He was 78. David fought a long hard battle with cancer for two years.
David was a U.S. Army veteran and served from 1962 to 1965. He received an honorable discharge for his service to his country. David worked and lived in Patterson for most of his life, farming and fabricating. He and his wife Joinne have resided in Kamiah for the past 13 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric, and his parents, George and Luella
Gordon.
He is survived by his wife Joinne of 24 years; his son, Jim Gordon and his wife Julie and their three children Keith, Keeley, and Ashley, all of Patterson; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Samarripa and her husband Mike and their son Cohen of Modesto, Calif.; stepson Thomas McClenahan of Kamiah; two sisters, Georgia Tindall of Orangevale, Calif., and Gloria Ellery of Westley, Calif.; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
David was very proud of all his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. David really enjoyed his retirement years. Between fishing, camping, playing with his electric trains, walking his dogs, and visiting with neighbors, he was kept very busy.
The family wishes to thank Syringa Hospital Hospice of Grangeville for the
support for the last three months of David’s life. The family also wishes to thank ICARE, Inc. of Orofino for the caring generosity, and St. Joseph Cancer Center of Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ICARE, 2134 Canyon Creek Road, Orofino, ID 83544. Mountain View Mortuary of Lewiston, Idaho is handling arrangements.
A celebration of life was be held at a later date.
