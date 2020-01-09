Dennie Ray Haney, 77 of Patterson passed away, Thursday, December 12th at San Luis Care Center in Newman, CA.
Mr. Haney was born in Gilroy, California and was a resident of Stanislaus County for over 56 years. He was a Ranch Worker his entire career until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing guitar, banjo and most of all spending quality time with his family and his little dog.
Dennie Haney was blessed with a beautiful family. He had a total of 8 children, six girls and two boys, unfortunately one son was stillborn. He was married to the love of his life Grace Haney for 41 years until she passed away with Cancer in 2002 and he remained widowed for 17 years.
Dennie Haney was a dedicated and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and much more. He taught his Son and Grandsons how to hunt and fish along with many safety precautions over the years. He spent quality time with his daughters and all of his grandchildren. He was a man that gave 110% to his entire family. This man was the Hero to his family and will certainly be missed.
Mr. Haney is survived by his daughters, Ann Haney and her husband Jerry Peterson of Turlock, Pearl Brantley of Newman, Darlene and her husband David Hignite of Gustine, Ginger Smith of Denair; son, Dennie Haney, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren; Robby Devine, Justin Phillips, April Phillips, Joshua Peterson, Codie Brantley, Timothy McDowell, David W. Hignite, Sarah Hignite, Michael Hernandez, Lisa Hernandez, Timothy Armond, Jr., Rebecca Lopez, Gregory Haney, Kayla Haney, Steven Smith and Hunter Smith; along with many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Grace Haney; daughters, Irene Phillips and Louise Haney; son, Wayne Haney; daughter In-law, Dawnetta Haney; parents, Roy and Fannie Haney; brothers, Gene Haney, JD Harvey Haney and James Haney.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am, Friday, December 20th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
