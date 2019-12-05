Dorothy Margaret Irland, was born July 1, 1926 to Dorus and Margaret Irland in Isle, Minnesota. She passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at her residence in Lakeport, at the age of 93.
Dorothy moved to California with her parents in the 1930’s to take care of an aging great-grandfather. They settled in Dos Palos, where Dorothy attended elementary and high school. She graduated from Dos Palos High School.
She met and married Robert English on September 4, 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past September.
Dorothy attended Patterson Covenant Church and was active in Covenant Women. She was also active in A.F.S. when her daughters were in high school. Dorothy enjoyed crafting and needlework and was a life-long seamstress, sewing many dresses for herself and her daughters, including her daughter Debbie’s wedding dress.
Mrs. English is survived by her husband, Robert of Lakeport; daughters, Debbie Smith of Sonora and Cindy Keys of Lakeport; grandchildren, Laura Keys (David) Rasner, Christina Keys of Lakeport, and Carson Keys of Atlanta, Georgia and great-grandchildren, Ruby and Leo Rasner of Lakeport.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Friday, December 6th at Patterson Covenant Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to Covenant Church Memorial Fund, 435 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson, CA 95363.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
