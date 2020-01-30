Evelyn Marie Vargas, 92 of Patterson passed away Sunday, January 12th at her residence.
Ms. Vargas was born on the westside and was a lifelong resident of Patterson. She was secretary to the assistant principal at Patterson High School for 20 years and worked for Dr. Goutiere in Patterson for many years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
Ms. Vargas is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and was last of nine brothers and sisters.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, January 17th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 18th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
