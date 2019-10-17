. Florence passed to join her much-adored and very-missed husband, Humberto Medeiros on Monday, October 7th, 2019.
Florence was born in Middletown, Rhode Island on January 6, 1931 to father Joseph Francisco Rodrigues and Rose Nunes Rodrigues. She was the sixth child of nine. She lived in Middletown, where she met her future husband, until June, 1949, when her parents and most of her brothers and sisters moved to San Jose, California.
She eventually married Humberto in November, 1950. They were married almost 56 years when he died in 2006. Florence and Humberto traveled extensively during their marriage, and enjoyed life and each other to the fullest. They showed all their children what true love and dedication looked like, and we are eternally grateful for their example.
Florence and Humberto moved to Patterson in 1957, where they became partners with Manuel and Mary Medeiros in the Medeiros Brothers Dairy Farm, a Grade-A Foremost dairy. They expanded their agricultural business to include apricots and almonds.
During her working years, Florence worked as a legal secretary and bookkeeper, including many years at Harley’s Department Store in Patterson. She was an expert seamstress and sewed clothes for all her children, including all the girls’ wedding dresses. She did not like to cook, however, but we loved her anyway. She was the family driver, making sure her children were involved in Band, 4-H, Drama, and other school activities. She patiently sat in the brutal sun with her sister Mary, watching us take swimming lessons at the Patterson public pool. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson, until her move to Manteca in 2007.
Florence is survived by her seven children: Louis J. Medeiros (Marianne) of Brentwood; Katherine A. Medeiros (Tom Reuscher) of Grass Valley; Joan M. Medeiros (Sergio Musetti) of Sacramento; John E. Medeiros (Beverly) of Oakdale; Linda Greger (Richard) of Gustine; Teresa Crispin (Kevin) of Blacksburg, Virginia; and Frank J. Medeiros (Dana) of Lincoln City, Nebraska. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Neil Medeiros, Lyndsey Guckert, Michael Reuscher, Colleen Marceleno, Amelia Stratton, Erica VanderVeen, Heather Costa-Greger, Ariel Gay, Russell Crispin, Aaron Medeiros, Joshua Medeiros, and Ashlee Medeiros. Florence is also survived by three siblings: Connie, Arthur, and Anna; and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment was private.
Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 or Alzheimer’s Aid Society of Northern California, P.O. Box 60095, Sacramento, CA 95860, in Florence’s memory.
