Frances Luna Yvanes, 98 of Modesto passed away Friday, November 1st at her residence.
Mrs. Yvanes was born in Mexico and was a resident of Modesto for 17 years previously residing in Patterson from 1963 to 2004. She worked as a cannery worker at Tri-Valley Foods for 17 years. She loved all of her pets and enjoyed gardening, painting and reading.
Mrs. Yvanes is survived by her sons, Richard (Alice) Yvanes of Patterson and David Yvanes of Modesto; daughters, Yolanda Marquez of Newman, Lydia (Ralph) Torres of Modesto, Kathy Yvanes of Turlock, Rachel Coffman of Modesto, Laura (Rudy) Yvanes of Los Angeles, Mary Sanchez of Patterson and Lucy Yvanes of Modesto; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bibiano “Larry” Yvanes; son, Danny Yvanes and daughter, Rosie Yvanes.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Friday, November 15th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.