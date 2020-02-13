Frank Joseph Correia, 81 of Modesto passed away Sunday, January 5th at English Oaks Convalescent Hospital in Modesto.
Mr. Correia was born in California and was a resident of Patterson and Modesto for many years. He was a truck driver for Foster Farms for over 40 years and worked on several Turlock area dairies. He was a member of the Orestimba Class of 1957 and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed tractor pulling and was a member of the Valley Tractor Pulling Association.
Mr. Correia is survived by his companion, Joyce; brothers, Edwin Correia of Patterson, Tony Correia of Montana, David Correia of Waterford and Manuel Correia of Turlock.
A Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 14th at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
