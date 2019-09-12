Gladene Craven passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 6th. She was a lifelong resident of Stanislaus and Merced Counties where she and her husband Roy were successful farmers and ranchers. Gladene was a gracious and fun-loving lady with no pretensions welcoming to everyone. With a great sense of adventure, she always had a suitcase packed ready to travel throughout the West at a moment’s notice whenever Roy said, “Get the grub box.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; children, Barbara and Curtis. She is survived and deeply missed by her daughter, Donna Craven; grandchildren, Kirk Tabar, Robin von Moos, Christine Ayers and Janice Duran; great-grandchildren and all of her extended family.
Private family services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.