Gloria Mae Inaudi, 85 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, July 24th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Inaudi was born in Modesto and was a resident of Patterson for most of her life. She worked as a teller at Lloyds Bank and Westside Bank for many years in Patterson and was the office manager for San Joaquin Valley Tomato Growers Association for thirty years. Gloria was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Y.L.I. She was a graduate of Gustine High School Class of 1951 and enjoyed going to casinos, dancing, spending time with family and friends and an avid sports fan. She especially loved her three Boston Terriers.
Mrs. Inaudi is survived by her husband, Milt Inaudi of Patterson; sons Vince (Desiree) Inaudi, Steve (Ami) Inaudi; brother, Francis Bettencourt of Ceres; grandchildren, Dominic, Jordan and Savannah.
A Visitation was held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 4th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 am Monday, August 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
