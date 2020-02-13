Grace Mary Hale, 92 of Westley passed away Friday, January 31st at the Manteca Retirement Community in Manteca.
Mrs. Hale was born in Sherman, Texas and was a resident of Westley for 80 years. She volunteered at Doctors Medical Center for many years and enjoyed gardening.
Mrs. Hale is survived by her Daughters, Carole Burrow of Ripon and Kathy Hale of Westley; sister, Martha Cooper of Salida; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delno Hale.
Services were private.
Donations may be made to: Community Hospice, Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356-9259.
