Guadalupe was born in La Feria TX to Jacinto and Ignacia Cantu. He had 3
brothers, Luz Cantu, Jose Cantu and Jacinto Cantu, 5 sisters; Eduvijes,
Agapita, Maria, Florencia and Ignacia Cantu.
Guadalupe was a very loving father and grandfather. His children include sons; Arnulfo DeLeon, Israel DeLeon, Guadalupe Cantu Jr., Jose Cantu, Ralph
Cantu, Ventura Cantu, Alejandro Cantu, Rogelio Cantu, Javier Cantu, Jacinto Cantu, Mark Cantu, daughters; Angelita Rivas, Sylvia Cantu and Gloria Cantu.
Guadalupe was preceded in death by his wife Beatriz Cantu. Sadly he passed August 22, 2019 in Mission TX.
A memorial service will be held at 10am, Friday, December 27th at Sacred Heart Church, Patterson.
