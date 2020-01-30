loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, January 7, at his home in Newman.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Laura; their children Darren, Derek, and Brian; their grandchildren Bella, Delilah, Alexis, Mia, Bria Skai, Aston, Annabelle, Penelope, and Damon; his parents Jack and Elizabeth; brother, Jeff Elkinton; and sister, Kelly Elkinton Johnson.
Chuck was born in Portland, OR on June 27, 1967. He loved camping and going out jeeping with friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Patterson Covenant Church, 435 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson.
