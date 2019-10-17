Jason was homeschooled and graduated from high school in Jan. 2019. He loved to swim, and skateboard. His favorite thing to do was bomb Twin Peaks Hill in San Francisco. He loved working hard, and had held several positions as a prep chef, vacuum pump mechanic, and a warehouseman. He always dreamed of getting married, starting a family, and having lots of children. He loved cruising down the road with his mom listening to Al Green, and trips to the hardware store with dad, where they always snuck a candy bar and a soda and ate it fast before mom would find out.
He was the youngest of 5 children. He is survived by his parents, Tom Roscoe and Sue Roscoe; 4 siblings, Nicole Ratliff, Corrie Lasater, Thomas Roscoe and Emma Plummer; grandparents, Lucy Nourse, Kermit Nourse, Nancy and Kenneth Roscoe.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19th at the First Baptist Church, 124 South Del Puerto Avenue in Patterson. Everyone is welcome.
