Joe Diniz, Jr, age 62, unexpectedly passed away at his home in Patterson on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Joe was born March 7, 1957 in Long Beach, Ca to Joe and Adelaide (Lopes) Diniz. Joe lived in Cypress before settling in Patterson in 1967, where he graduated from Patterson High School in 1975. Joe worked on the family dairy for over 50 years and most recently began his journey as an almond farmer. He belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Patterson, Y.M.I. of Hilmar, and Our Lady of Miracles of Gustine. Joe loved sports and enjoyed gambling.
Joe is survived by his loving Wife, Kathy Diniz; Son, Joey Diniz and Wife Jennifer; Daughter, Whitney Arriola and Husband Lenny; three Grandchildren Cadence, Garrett and Carson; one Sister, Rosalie Teixeira and Husband Merv; Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law Debbie and Mike King; Nieces and Nephews, Tyler, Danielle, Kendall, Matthew; and Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Dan and Bernice Ramos. Joe was preceded in death by his loving parents Joe and Adelaide Diniz.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 1pm - 7pm at Allen Mortuary.
Both Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson with entombment to follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Remembrances may be made to: Father Conner’s Endowment Trust Fund, PO Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363.
