Joel Catherine Covolo, 84 of Patterson passed away Thursday, December 12th at Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Covolo was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a resident of Patterson for 45 years. She was intake coordinator at the CA State Unemployment Office for 35 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Red Hat Society and Soroptimist International of Patterson.
Mrs. Covolo is survived by her sons, Chuck (Andrea) Covolo of Modesto and Mike (Sylvia) Covolo of Patterson; brother, Roger Lake of Livermore; granddaughters, Emily Covolo and Courtney Covolo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Covolo.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Friday, December 27th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 am, Saturday, December 28th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: Central Catholic High School Memorial Fund, 200 S. Carpenter Road Modesto, CA 95351.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
