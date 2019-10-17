Jose (Joe) Gamez, 61 of Patterson, CA was called to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a long illness.
Joe was a lifelong resident of Patterson and a devoted Dallas Cowboy fan. He was the life of the party and a generous soul. People knew him by different call names, but one thing for sure everyone knew is if Joe was barbequing you were welcomed. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He enjoyed music and making meals for family and friends. Joe married the love of his life, best friend, and soul mate Mary Ann Bedoy in 1976. They have been together for over 43 years and until his last breath. He will be missed dearly and remembered always.
Joe Gamez is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann of Patterson; their two children, Veronica Ascencio (Jesus) of Modesto and Joey Gamez (Asha) of Gustine; his father, Thomas L. Gamez of Patterson; two sisters, Miros Jensen (Norm) of Edinburg, TX and Lupe Gamez of Roseville; three brothers, Thomas Gamez, Jr. (Christina) of Modesto, Gerardo Gamez (April) of Auburn and Danny Gamez of Patterson. Joe is also survived by nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces who all love him dearly.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Gamez; grandmother, Leonor Olivares; grandfather, Jose Loya; uncle, Oscar Morales and nephew, Jeremy Jensen.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, October 21st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 22nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
