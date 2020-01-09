Larry Dean Emehiser, 84 of Valley Springs passed away Wednesday, November 27th at his residence.
Mr. Emehiser was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and was a resident of Valley Springs for 19 years previously residing in San Jose. He was a poultry rancher for 36 years and a member of the California National Guard. He enjoyed reading, playing cards, golfing and he had two hole in ones.
Mr. Emehiser is survived by his wife, Fatima Emehiser of Valley Springs; sons, Dean (Mary) Emehiser and Steve (Rebekah) Emehiser both of Patterson; brothers, Don Emehiser of Idaho and Wayne Emehiser of Fresno; sisters, Rayma Dorsa of Stockton and Lucille Caulkins of Sunnyvale; grandchildren, Jillian, Elizabeth, Emma, Addison and Brady Emehiser. He was preceded in death by his brother; Ralph Emehiser and sister, Mary Emehiser.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 12th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, December 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: favorite charity of choice.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
