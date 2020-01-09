Leland Kuhnly Ashford: March 2, 1931 – January 3, 2020 Jan 9, 2020 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Leland Kuhnly Ashford, 88 of Patterson passed away on January 3, 2020. Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Follow us on Facebook pattirrigator Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice release mugshots of three arrested in marijuana robbery attempt2019: Roadwork, crime, a controversial reservoir project and help for the homeless dominated the newsPolice log, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6Huge marijuana grow ring raidedCity Council congratulates retiring employee, hears report on $1.8 million greening grant projectThe Christmas Violin – a Trio of Holiday StoriesBehind the scenes: Interview with the tow truck driver, second fire chief in this morning's Fig Avenue incidentAttempted robbery at legal marijuana facility; three detainedLive Oak man killed in crash on East Las PalmasPolice ask for Public's Help in Locating Shooter ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Patterson Irrigator Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
