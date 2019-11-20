Maria Guadalupe Martinez: February 9, 1941 – November 10, 2019 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Maria Guadalupe Martinez, 78 of Westley passed away on November 10, 2019. Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Follow us on Facebook pattirrigator Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmazon makes large donation to Veterans Employment CommitteePolice log, Nov. 5 to Nov. 11Sacred Heart students earn October awardsSan Luis Reservoir’s Algal Bloom Advisory RemovedVeterans Day Ceremony heldPatterson weathers fourth quarter storm to advance to play OakdalePolice log, October 29 - November 4Local students excel in County Spelling BeeK9 Officer-in-training helps bring home long-lost CharlieFire log, November 4 to November 10 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSchool Board learns of mandated new curriculum (1) Top Ads featured Administrative Assistant Nov 12, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Patterson Irrigator Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
