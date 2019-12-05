Maria Isabel Simon, 72 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, November 19th at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Mrs. Simon was born in Michocan, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 15 years. She was a line worker in a poultry processing plant and parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Patterson. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, solving puzzles and going to casinos.
Mrs. Simon is survived by her husband, Hermilo Simon, Sr. of Patterson; son, Hermilo Simon, Jr. of Patterson; daughter, Brenda Cisneros of Patterson; three brothers and three sisters all of Mexico and three grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, November 25th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 26th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
