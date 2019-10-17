Ms. Marnell (Tiny) Trotter daughter of the late Wiley and Annie Ridgell Trotter was born August 23, 1937 in Monticello, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Vera Porter, Louise Freeman, Joe Lee Trotter and Paul Trotter, as well as her loving cousin Vernestine (Bunny) Williams.
Marnell lived in the McGhee and Dermott, Arkansas area where she attended local schools. Even though she did not complete high school, she always instilled in her children and others the importance of education for a successful life.
Marnell moved from Arkansas to Detroit and later to California in 1957. She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age and united with Center of Hope Community Church in 1974, soon after purchasing her home in the same community, where she lived for 45 years.
She was a loving mother, friend, confident, and co-worker. She was a hard-working single parent, who raised three children. Throughout her life she was a blessing to all who knew and loved her; she would never turn anyone away that came to her door.
Marnell was an excellent hostess, who loved to entertain relatives and friends in her home. She was famously known for her cooking and especially for her macaroni and cheese. She had a good sense of humor, was polite and loving towards all and She was lovingly called Nana by many.
On Monday, September 30, 2019 at 6:22 pm, Marnell was called to her final resting place; where there is only peace. The last songs she sang were Amazing Grace and I Need Thee Every Hour.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters; Vivian L. Ratliff (Deryl) and Alice Denise Jenkins; one son, Alvin Dennis Jenkins; her only grandchild Stephen Durant Ratliff (Nena) and her two great grandsons; Hunter Legend and Asher Lyon Ratliff. In addition, she leaves her loving cousin, Peggy Jackson, to cherish special memories of spending time with her engaging in good conversation and a glass of wine. Marnell leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
An Evening Service was held Wednesday, October 9th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 10th at Center of Hope Church of God and Jesus Christ, 8400 McArthur Blvd., Oakland. Interment will be private.
