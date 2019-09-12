Michael McNaughton, 79, of Turlock, died Tuesday, July 30, in Modesto.
Michael was born to John Kerr and Olava Emma (Feist) McNaughton in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Maryke (Krafft) McNaughton, and is survived by two children, Jennifer Rabalais, of Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Sean McNaughton of Newman, CA; three grandchildren; and his sister, Melinda Davidson.
Michael attended Indiana University where he was active in student political organizations, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Economics. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Germany to study in Berlin and Heidelberg. Upon returning to the U.S., Michael moved to California where he earned a Master’s degree in Economics from UC Berkeley in 1969. He and his wife then settled in the remote San Antonio Valley, where they taught together at the local one-room school, Harney School, until 1980. Michael distinguished himself there as a local historian in the community and later earned a Master’s Degree in History from CSU Stanislaus. After leaving Harney School, he continued teaching history and economics courses in several local colleges. He then embarked on a long, distinguished career in real estate, beginning as an agent and then working as a broker and CEO of Westside Associates Realty until his death.
At his request, a private service to celebrate his life will be held by his family.
