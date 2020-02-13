Mildred Joyce Moran, 82 of Patterson passed away Thursday, January 30th at her residence.
Mrs. Moran was born in Visalia and was a resident of Patterson for 10 years. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and friends and was a member of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Moran is survived by her daughter, Donna DelChiaro of Antioch; brother, Butch Vaile of Arkansas; sister, Audrey Patterson of Livermore; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Moran and son, James David Patterson.
A Visitation was held from 8:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 12th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment followed at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
Donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, 1101 Sylvan Ave C105, Modesto, CA 95350 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
