Mr. Tereso Alcala Gonzalez: August 27, 1943 – January 26, 2020
Jan 30, 2020

Mr. Tereso Alcala Gonzalez, 76 of Patterson passed away on January 26, 2020.

Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel
