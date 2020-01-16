Anyone wishing to register to vote in Stanislaus County must be a U.S. citizen, and a resident of Stanislaus County, and at least 18 years of age on the date of the election. Those in prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony are not eligible to vote, nor are persons who have been determined to be mentally incompetent.
To register to vote, a person needs to complete and sign a Voter Registration Form and mail it to the Elections Office of the Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters. These forms are pre-addressed and postage paid. (Some forms carry the California Secretary of State's address or the address of another county - these forms can be used.)
Voter registration forms are available at the Elections Division, 1021 “I” Street, Suite 101, Modesto, CA 95354, located at the corner of 11th and I Streets. Forms are also available at Post offices, Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices, city clerk offices, public libraries, chambers of commerce and high schools.
You may also call the Stanislaus County Elections Office / Registrar of Voters, (209) 525-5200, to have one mailed to you.
The California Secretary of State's Office also has a Voter Registration Form, available at California Secretary of State website. Click on "Elections," then look for the Voter Registration section.
To change your name, address or political party
If you:
n Have gotten married and/or changed your name,
n Moved within the county and need to change your address,
n Wish to change your political party, you may simply complete another Voter Registration Card and mail it in. The County Registrar of Voters will update your registration to reflect the change.
The deadline to register for the March 3 election is February 18 (online or postmark). Voters can also conditionally register and vote at county elections office after the deadline.
Registration closes 15 days prior to each election. From the 14th day before an election through Election Day, you may register in person at the Registrar of Voters office or a satellite office using Conditional Voter Registration. You may update your name, address and/or party. Once you are registered, you will remain on the rolls and be eligible to vote until you move out of the county or become ineligible. Failure to vote in an election does not make one ineligible.
