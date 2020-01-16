Editor’s note: Although national politics, and therefore national elections, are outside the Irrigator’s normal purview, we are providing the following information as a public service to our readers.
California’s presidential primary vote will occur on Tuesday, March 3. Generally, voters must vote within their party, and so must use the ballot pertaining to that party. There are a number of candidates, from various parties, listed on the presidential primary ballot, which will be provided by the State of California.
Voters who have registered without a party preference (NPP; formerly Decline to State) can vote nonpartisan, cross-over American Independent, Democratic or Libertarian.
Voters will receive two voting guides: the Multi-party Sample Ballot from Stanislaus County, and the California Presidential Primary Election guide.
The Multi-party Sample Ballot contains statements of candidates, if they have submitted them. It also contains both a summary and the full text of each ballot measure, along with an “impartial analysis” prepared by County Counsel.
Other items, including the U.S. Representative for District 10 (currently held by Josh Harder), Supervisor for District 5 (currently held by Jim DeMartini) and a number of judges are on the ballot. Also on the ballot is Measure N, which would authorize the school district to levy a property tax to pay for teacher – staff housing.
Last day to register
The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, February 18. However, prospective voters can also register from February 13 through March 3, in person, at the county elections office, a satellite office or polling place.
Last day to apply for a vote by mail ballot: Tuesday, February 25.
There are five early voting sites (the County Elections Office and four satellite offices).
Vote by mail ballot drop boxes are also available at eight sites (the County Elections Office and seven other locations).
Voting by mail
Fill in the box next to your choice completely with blue or black ink
Place your voted ballot in the return envelope provided
Sign the return envelope.
Voted ballots can be mailed in, and postmarked on or before Election Day. They will be counted as long as they arrive in the mail no longer than three days after the election date.
Voting at the polls
Your polling place will be printed on the back cover of the Sample Ballot that will be mailed to you.
Mark your sample ballot ahead of time, and bring it with you to the polling place.
Do not write your name or initials, or make any identifying marks on your ballot.
Fill in the box next to your choice completely, using blue or black ink.
Write-ins: to vote for a qualified write-in candidate, write the person’s name on the blank line provided, and fill in the box to the left of the write-in line.
Do not vote for more than the number of candidates to be elected.
Measures: Vote only “Yes” or “No.” If you mark both, your vote will not be counted.
Casting your ballot: Place your ballot in the secured ballot box at the polling place. Once you have placed your ballot in the box, you cannot receive another one.
If you make a mistake: Do not attempt to correct an error on your ballot. Instead, take it to a precinct officer and request a replacement. You can receive up to two replacement ballots at the polling place.
Accessibility at the polls
Each polling location in Stanislaus County has a touch screen ballot marking system that can be used by all voters. Accessibility options included on the ballot marking system are:
An audio option that reads the ballot to you
A universal plug for adaptive device compatibility
Tactile navigation
Adjustable display text and contrast
A choice of English or Spanish
Ballot drop-off
Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue. Voted ballots can also be dropped off at City Hall, 1 Plaza, from February 10 through March 3.
If you are unable to get to your polling place and are registered to vote by mail, you can access and mark a Remote Accessible Vote by Mail Ballot in a screen-readable format from any computer with Internet access. Marked ballots must be printed and returned to the Stanislaus County elections office by mail or in person. To ensure the privacy of the voters’ selections, the accessible vote by mail system does not store or transmit the voters’ selections over the Internet. Who is eligible? Voters who are registered as vote by mail voters are eligible to use an accessible vote by mail system. Voters must have access to the Internet and a printer to mark, print and then return their ballot to the Stanislaus County elections office. These ballots can be marked at home and mailed back to the Stanislaus County elections office.
Contact the elections office at (209) 525-5201 to obtain a link to access the RAVBM system.
For more information, visit stanvote.com, or call the Registrar of Voters at 525-5200.
