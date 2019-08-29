Patterson Fire
August 19
9:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
3:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on C Street.
4:32 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:53 p.m.: CO2 detector activation due to malfunction on Pinto Way.
August 20
8:02 a.m.: Medical aid on Steel creek Drive.
2:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Plaza.
8:11 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
August 21
1:05 a.m.: Public service assistance on Sanderling Drive.
7:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Gnesa Drive at South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Meghan Drive.
August 22
2:01 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Rogers Road.
3:40 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Westfield Place at South Hartley Street.
11:14 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
August 23
3:11 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Peregrine Drive.
August 24
10:48 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
1:20 p.m.: Medical assist on F Street.
2:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Franquette Street.
3:33 p.m.: Building fire on Norma Way.
5:54 p.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
6:24 p.m.: Special outside fire on Kestrel Drive.
10:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
August 25
1:02 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Sperry Avenue.
4:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Hackney Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District August 19
8:39 a.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
5:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
August 20
4:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Draper Road.
9:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Apricot Avenue.
August 21
4:19 p.m.: Extrication, rescue on East Marshall Road.
5:32 p.m.: Small grass fire on Magnolia Avenue.
8:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
9:15 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Crows Landing Road.
August 22
10:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Burkhard Road.
6:35 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
8:35 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on South Mc Cracken Road.
August 23
10:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
11:22 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Villa Manucha Road.
2:25 p.m.: Medical aid on California Oak Circle.
8:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Kilburn Road.
8:52 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
August 24
3:46 p.m.: Brush fire on Apricot Avenue.
August 25
1:03 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at East Frank Cox Road.
9:22 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Northbound I-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.