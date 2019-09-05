Patterson Fire
August 26
11:02 a.m.: Medical aid on Noble Park Circle.
3:43 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on South Second and E Street.
3:46 p.m.: Grass fire on Baldwin Road and Sperry Avenue.
7:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Blue Flax Drive.
August 27
3:26 a.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
10:27 a.m.: Medical aid on Jersey Lane.
12:28 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
2:40 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident at Patterson Airport.
August 28
11:02 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:27 a.m.: Person in distress on North Second Street.
1:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Brahma Street.
7:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
8:38 p.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
August 29
9:38 a.m.: Medical aid on Jake Creek Drive.
11:18 a.m.: Structure fire on North Ninth Street.
5:26 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
August 30
1:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Hannah Drive.
3:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Kestrel Drive.
6:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Franquette Street.
8:02 p.m.: Water related rescue on Crows Landing Road.
9:41 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
August 31
7:39 a.m.: Public service assistance on Lavender Lane.
6:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
September 1
3:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
10:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Carly Creek Drive.
11:12 a.m.: Medical aid on Ridge Creek Lane.
10:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Unidad Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 26
10:37 a.m.: Special type of incident on Howard Road.
12:01 p.m.: Medical assist on East Inyo Avenue.
August 27
3:17 a.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Highway 33.
6:09 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of River and Villa Manucha Road.
August 28
8:15 a.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
2:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
August 29
5:45 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road.
4:04 p.m.: Public service assistance on Interstate 5 Rest Area.
5:10 p.m.: Medical assist on West Mariposa Street.
August 30
8:48 a.m.: Chemical spill or leak on Highway 33.
9:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
8:49 p.m.: Public service assistance on Howard Road.
August 31
2:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Villa Manucha Road.
6:53 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Southbound I-5.
7:03 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Orange Avenue.
10:49 p.m.: Medical aid on West Grayson Road.
September 1
11:36 a.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
3:08 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South McCracken Road.
