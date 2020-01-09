December 30
10:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Mesa Creek Drive.
10:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
December 31
10:49 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Mc Murphy Court.
11:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Walnut Avenue.
11:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Portrait Lane.
12:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Hollyhock Circle.
3:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Durer Drive.
January 1
4:18 a.m.: Medical assist on South Salado Avenue at South Second Street.
1:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Yellowhammer Drive.
2:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Beaver Creek Drive.
2:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
5:18 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO2 on Marigold Drive.
6:32 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
January 2
12:59 a.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
9:09 a.m.: Water problem on Hollyhock Circle.
8:37 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Ward Avenue.
January 3
9:16 a.m.: Gas leak on Clover Avenue.
3:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Cabanel Lane.
5:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Poppy Avenue.
6:11 p.m.: Malicious, mischievous false call on Sperry Avenue.
January 4
9:41 a.m.: Medical assist on North Seventh Street.
January 5
12:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Peach Blossom Lane.
1:46 a.m.: Public service assistance on West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
5:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
7:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
9:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Roxanne Drive.
West Stan Fire
December 30
11:15 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on N I-5.
12:10 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on S I-5.
4:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
December 31
12:26 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
3:39 p.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
January 1
10:29 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
11:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
6:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
January 2
7:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
10:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
January 4
3:07 p.m.: Public service assistance on Hills Ferry Road.
5:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Grapevine Drive.
January 5
2:05 p.m.: Campfire on Diablo Grande Parkway at Del Puerto Canyon Road.
3:25 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on S I-5.
9:57 p.m.: Building fire on Kilburn Road
