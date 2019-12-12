December 2
9:00 a.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
10:03 a.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
8:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
December 3
3:44 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
10:25 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:42 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
4:46 p.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Henley Parkway.
6:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
December 4
7:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Clover Avenue.
December 5
9:07 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on North First Street.
4:31 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on South Ninth Street.
5:24 p.m.: Special type of incident on J Street.
5:35 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Phlox Drive.
7:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Beaver Creek Drive.
9:24 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
December 6
2:13 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
December 7
2:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
8:39 a.m.: Special type of incident on K Street.
December 8
7:51 a.m.: Medical aid on Bella Flora Lane.
7:54 a.m.: Vehicle accident with injuries on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Seventh Street.
9:04 a.m.: Public service assistance on South Fourth Street.
8:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue at Walnut Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District December 3
6:16 p.m.: Special type of incident on Rogers Road.
December 4
4:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
8:30 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on S I-5.
11:09 a.m.: Vehicle in water on Draper Road.
12:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Hills Ferry Road.
8:00 p.m.: Special type of incident on Elm Avenue at Fig Avenue.
December 5
2:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
6:19 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
9:51 a.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
11:15 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on River Road.
3:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33 at Grayson Road.
December 6
6:13 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on S I-5 on ramp at West Stuhr Road.
7:15 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on S I-5 on ramp at West Stuhr Road.
2:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Gaffery Road.
December 7
6:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Jennings Road.
December 8
4:09 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on N I-5.
5:46 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
9:23 p.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
