February 3
6:12 a.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
8:05 a.m.: Person in distress on North Second Street.
11:25 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
12:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
February 4
4:55 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional on Park Center Drive.
2:35 p.m.: Swift water rescue on West Grayson Road.
3:29 p.m.: Medical aid on Orange Blossom Lane.
February 5
12:00 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
February 6
9:03 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
6:11 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Thrush Drive at Goldfinch Lane.
8:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
9:37 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on Angus Street.
February 7
11:23 a.m.: Medical assist on F Street.
5:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
February 8
12:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
2:02 p.m.: Gas leak on Squash Creek Lane.
4:24 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Sperry Avenue.
6:57 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:01 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
9:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
February 9
5:30 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Arambel Drive.
5:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
10:29 p.m.: Medical aid on Cherry Blossom Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
February 3
1:36 a.m.: Potential fire on S I-5.
8:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
February 4
6:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
10:01 a.m.: Medical aid on S I-5.
6:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
8:08 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on N I-5.
February 6
10:47 a.m.: Medical assistance on Fink Road.
11:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Vintner Circle.
February 7
10:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
8:06 p.m.: Water problem on Sarazen Court.
February 8
4:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Diablo Grande Parkway.
8:08 p.m.: Public service assistance on Highway 33 at Lundy Road.
February 9
6:16 p.m.: Medical assist on S Mc Cracken Road.
7:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
8:33 p.m.: Service call on Jennings Road.
10:44 p.m.: Fire in structure other than a building on Beall Avenue.
