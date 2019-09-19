September 9
12:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Cox Road.
12:50 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Samantha Creek Drive.
2:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
8:21 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on corner of E and South Second Street.
10:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
2:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
3:08 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
4:58 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
5:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
September 10
10:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
10:13 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
12:12 p.m.: CO detector activation due to malfunction on Kestrel Drive.
5:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
5:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
8:21 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on corner of Heartland Ranch and Ward Avenue.
September 11
10:05 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Interstate 5.
1:04 p.m.: Medical assist on L Street.
1:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Cherry Blossom Lane.
1:58 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Third Street.
3:52 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on South Seventh Street.
6:07 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Howard Road.
6:36 p.m.: Medical assist on D’Arpino Court.
8:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
8:47 p.m.: Medical assist on J Street.
September 12
7:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Del Puerto Canyon Road and Diablo Grande Parkway.
10:58 a.m.: Medical aid on Lemon Blossom Lane.
12:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
5:11 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
September 13
1:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Martha Street.
4:30 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Mary Street.
4:33 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
7:20 p.m.: Medical aid on Payne Street.
7:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Bertwood Lane.
September 14
12:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
1:49 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:44 p.m.: Small grass fire on South Interstate 5.
5:46 p.m.: Medical assist on West Fifth Street.
8:27 p.m.: Special type of incident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
9:19 p.m.: Special type of incident on Rogers Road.
September 15
6:00 a.m.: Medical assist on Bertwood Lane.
7:26 a.m.: Special type of incident on Sycamore Avenue.
9:58 a.m.: Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on North Ninth Street.
1:42 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Lemon Blossom Lane.
2:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Portrait Lane.
2:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
4:19 p.m.: Public service assistance on Daisy Drive.
5:37 p.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
