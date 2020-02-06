January 27
8:38 a.m.: Citizen complaint on Samantha Creek Drive.
5:11 p.m.: Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Jake Creek Drive.
6:47 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
7:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Shasta Creek Court.
11:49 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
January 28
12:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Arambel Drive.
2:04 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Ward Avenue.
January 29
2:31 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on F Street at South El Circulo.
9:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Blue Heron Drive.
January 30
1:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Fall Avenue.
7:33 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
3:12 p.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
3:54 p.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street.
7:05 p.m.: Gas leak on Sperry Avenue.
January 31
2:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Tyler Street.
4:39 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
7:10 a.m.: Unintentional smoke detector activation - no fire on Poplar Avenue.
11:35 a.m.: Unintentional smoke detector activation - no fire on Placer Creek Drive.
11:38 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
February 1
3:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Mesa Creek Drive.
4:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Knutson Street.
10:32 a.m.: Building fire on South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
6:37 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South First Street.
6:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Torvend Way.
February 2
8:33 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
11:56 a.m.: Person in distress on West Las Palmas Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
1:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
9:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
10:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue at ward Avenue.
West Stan Fire Prot Dist
January 27
7:36 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Cabernet Court.
January 28
7:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
January 29
12:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Chestnut Avenue.
8:31 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on N I-5.
January 30
4:48 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road at Highway 33.
7:08 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
January 31
12:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
5:57 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
February 1
8:50 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on N I-5.
9:39 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
February 2
10:28 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Eastin Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.