January 13
6:47 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
January 14
6:06 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue.
9:50 a.m.: Public service assistance on Henley Parkway.
3:56 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO2 on Jewel Flower Drive.
11:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Yellowhammer Drive.
January 15
8:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
10:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Tarland Lane.
11:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Sears Drive.
January 16
11:04 a.m.: Service call on Brahma Street.
January 17
12:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Longhorn Lane.
1:06 a.m.: Toxic condition on James Burke Avenue.
10:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
3:34 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Salado Avenue.
5:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Marisa Drive.
January 18
4:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Westfield Place.
9:37 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
11:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Hunter Creek Drive.
5:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
6:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Palomino Way.
9:52 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Sperry Avenue at South Second Street.
11:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
January 19
12:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Creekside Drive at Shearwater Drive.
10:08 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Summer Lane.
7:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Tersk Court.
9:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Speno Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District January 13
6:36 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
11:27 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on West Frank Cox Road at Howard Road.
11:09 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Draper Road.
January 14
6:36 a.m.: Person in distress on Haidlen Avenue.
10:56 a.m.: Public service assistance on Haidlen Avenue.
3:22 p.m.: Public service assistance on Haidlen Avenue.
10:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Lane.
January 15
5:28 a.m.: Medical assistance on Smith Street.
11:21 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Oak Flat Road.
6:02 p.m.: Toxic condition on G Street.
January 16
7:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Sand Trap Court.
10:30 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on N I-5.
January 18
1:13 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Hills Ferry Road.
3:05 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Grayson Road at Highway 33.
January 19
1:35 p.m.: Public service assistance on Hallowell Road.
