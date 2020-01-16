January 6
12:33 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
5:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Jersey Lane.
January 7
11:16 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road.
1:36 p.m.: Public service assistance on Kestrel Drive.
3:06 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional on Sperry Avenue.
5:00 p.m.: Public service assistance on South Fifth Street.
9:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
January 8
7:19 a.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
7:25 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:22 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on Summer Lane.
5:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
8:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Rosemary Drive.
January 9
5:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Sears Drive.
6:18 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Sperry Avenue.
11:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
January 10
12:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Horizon Lane.
11:43 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
12:28 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on North Seventh Street.
10:09 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Ward Avenue.
January 11
6:18 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on M Street at North Second Street.
6:36 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
9:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Drive.
January 12
7:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Orkney Drive.
10:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Zinnia Court.
2:13 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
3:16 p.m.: Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Sperry Avenue.
4:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District January 6
3:16 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Fink Road.
6:09 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on N I-5.
January 7
11:39 a.m.: Authorized burning on N I-5 off ramp.
2:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Golf Canyon Drive.
2:59 p.m.: Building fire on Stakes Street.
9:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
January 8
12:58 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
January 9
12:17 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
January 10
1:55 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Fig Avenue.
3:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
9:08 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Howard Road.
January 12
11:27 a.m.: Special type of incident on S I-5.
12:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Cottonwood Avenue.
4:21 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Grapevine Drive.
