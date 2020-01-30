January 20
3:26 a.m.: EMS on North Second Street.
2:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
6:56 p.m.: Cancelled on Damara Court.
7:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
8:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
January 21
1:17 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street.
1:03 p.m.: Trash fire on Orange Avenue at Sycamore Avenue.
9:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Blue Flax Drive.
10:04 p.m.: EMS on Cliff Swallow Drive.
January 22
7:45 a.m.: EMS on Lorelei Lane.
8:43 a.m.: Smoke detector sounded- burned food on stove on Heartland Ranch Avenue.
10:34 a.m.: EMS on East Las Palmas Avenue.
5:20 p.m.: EMS on Summer Lane.
January 23
7:48 a.m.: EMS on South Fourth Street.
9:21 a.m.: EMS on Roadrunner Drive.
10:10 a.m.: EMS on Placer Creek Drive.
4:11 p.m.: EMS on K Street.
4:12 p.m.: EMS on Damara Court.
4:25 p.m.: Small fire - out upon arrival on Sperry Avenue.
10:45 p.m.: EMS on Berlin Way.
January 24
10:26 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional on Sperry Avenue.
1:26 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
6:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
January 25
4:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Washburn Street.
4:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Marisa Drive.
7:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
9:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
January 26
12:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Summer Lane.
3:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Messer Place.
4:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Tyler Street.
3:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Bogdanich Way.
3:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Walker Ranch Parkway.
10:05 p.m.: Cancelled on Rosemary Drive.
10:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
West Stan Fire
January 21
1:03 p.m.: Trash fire on Orange Avenue at Sycamore Avenue.
January 22
5:49 a.m.: Vehicle accident with injuries on Kasson Road at Maze Boulevard.
8:27 a.m.: Camp fire on Orange Avenue.
January 23
6:10 a.m.: Vehicle accident on Koster Road at Gaffery Road.
11:57 a.m.: Smoke check on N I-5.
5:15 p.m.: Vehicle fire on Ingram Creek Road.
January 24
9:51 a.m.: EMS on Ash Avenue.
12:39 p.m.: EMS on Hills Ferry Road.
6:04 p.m.: Vehicle accident on Highway 33 at Grayson Road.
8:25 p.m.: EMS on River Road.
January 25
12:05 a.m.: EMS on Fairway Drive.
1:26 a.m.: EMS on Ash Avenue.
January 26
4:56 a.m.: Vehicle accident on Grayson Road at Cox Road.
9:24 a.m.: EMS on S I-5.
12:04 p.m.: Lift assist on Vintner Circle.
