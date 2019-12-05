November 25
7:58 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on North Seventh Street.
8:49 a.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
10:04 a.m.: Gas leak on Peregrine Drive.
1:55 p.m.: Windstorm assessment / palm tree down on Placer Creek Drive.
November 26
8:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
8:14 a.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
7:05 p.m.: EMS on Walker Ranch Parkway.
November 27
6:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
6:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
November 28
12:44 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue at Weber Avenue.
6:26 a.m.: Lift assist on Lavender Lane.
12:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
2:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue at North Second Street.
November 29
4:05 a.m.: Medical assist on South First Street.
4:53 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on M Street.
8:38 a.m.: EMS on Sperry Avenue.
November 30
1:00 a.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street at C Street.
10:47 p.m.: EMS on Calvinson Parkway.
11:48 p.m.: Special type of incident on South Del Puerto Avenue at D Street.
December 1
12:09 a.m.: EMS on Sunflower Drive.
10:08 a.m.: EMS on Romanov Court.
12:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
1:41 p.m.: Medical assist on I Street.
6:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire District November 25
8:22 a.m.: Alarm sounding on Fig Avenue.
November 26
2:19 p.m.: Vegetation fire on N I-5.
4:12 p.m.: Vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue.
4:38 p.m.: Vegetation fire on N I-5.
5:26 p.m.: Vegetation fire on Highway 33 at South McCracken Road.
6:08 p.m.: Vegetation fire on Highway 33 at South McCracken Road.
November 27
1:59 p.m.: Vehicle fire, fire out on Bell Road.
November 28
12:27 p.m.: Warming fire on River Road at Martha Street.
1:51 p.m.: EMS on Grayson Road.
5:02 p.m.: Vegetation fire on Laird Street.
9:39 p.m.: EMS on Highway 33 at East Stuhr Road.
9:53 p.m.: Structure fire on N I-5.
November 29
7:15 p.m.: Medical assist on S I-5.
November 30
11:29 p.m.: EMS on Fairway Drive.
December 1
4:41 p.m.: EMS on S I-5.
6:19 p.m.: Vehicle accident on N I-5.
