November 11
9:26 a.m.: Hazardous condition on South Second Street.
10:10 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
11:22 a.m.: False alarm on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
2:04 p.m.: Smoke scare on Rogers Road.
3:08 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue.
November 12
2:53 a.m.: Cultivated vegetation fire on South Second Street.
November 13
2:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Inaudi Drive.
7:48 a.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
November 14
5:04 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Ridge Creek Lane.
4:10 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
4:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
9:44 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Peregrine Drive.
November 15
6:53 a.m.: Medical assist on Sunflower Drive.
9:08 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:55 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
November 16
3:37 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
10:31 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on E Street at South Second Street.
5:28 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Rogers Road.
5:43 p.m.: Building fire on North Seventh Street.
6:24 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:25 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street at D Street.
7:58 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire on Rogers Road.
November 17
6:48 a.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
11:24 a.m.: Medical aid on Bella Flora Lane.
2:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Jenley Parkway.
3:56 p.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
7:21 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 11
12:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
3:08 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Ward Avenue.
4:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
7:15 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Ingram Creek Road at N I-5 off ramp.
7:40 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ingram Creek Road.
November 12
8:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Jensen Road.
1:56 p.m.: Dispatched - unable to locate on S I-5.
4:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33 at East Hamilton Road.
10:44 p.m.: Medical assist on East Frank Cox Road.
November 13
7:53 p.m.: Special type of incident on Mary Street.
November 14
11:15 a.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
November 15
8:00 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Eastin Road.
November 16
2:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
