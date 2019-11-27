November 18
6:04 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
9:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
4:22 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
6:20 p.m.: Medical aid on Kingfisher Drive.
8:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Millwood Drive.
November 19
11:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Condor Court.
November 20
6:46 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Baldwin Road.
9:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Spring Avenue.
3:43 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
November 21
12:08 a.m.: Medical assist on South First Street.
2:47 a.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on Sperry Avenue.
2:59 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Sixth Street at C Street.
6:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Plover Court.
12:13 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on Park Center Drive.
4:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Grebe Lane.
4:39 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on C Street at South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Clover Avenue.
8:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
November 22
7:23 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Calvinson Parkway.
8:18 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Elm Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:07 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
November 23
12:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Durer Drive.
4:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
November 24
11:54 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
6:17 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Orange Avenue.
8:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Placer Creek Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District November 18
5:42 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
3:17 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
November 19
10:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Crows Landing Road.
November 20
6:46 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Baldwin Road.
12:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Vintner Circle.
4:20 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Koster Road.
November 21
1:00 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Loquat Avenue.
6:15 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Rogers Road.
11:40 a.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
10:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Golf Canyon Drive.
November 22
12:31 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
8:18 p.m.: Non-Injury vehicle accident on Elm Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:13 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no co2 on Amelia Street.
November 23
4:27 p.m.: Smoke check on River Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.