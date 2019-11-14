November 4
3:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Portrait Lane.
5:12 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North Second Street. at West Las Palmas Ave.
8:11 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South Fourth Street. at E Street.
9:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
9:26 a.m.: Public service assistance on North Third Street.
12:51 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
3:18 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on Ward Ave.
6:42 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
7:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Jasmine Drive.
November 5
11:47 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South First Street at Orange Avenue.
12:18 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on North Hartley Street.
7:03 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
10:27 p.m.: Public service assistance on K Street.
Nov. 6
7:17 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
8:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Spring Ave.
11:08 a.m.: Gas leak on Sutter Creek Court.
12:21 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue at American Eagle Avenue.
1:02 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
3:28 p.m.: Building fire on Wigeon Lane.
4:18 p.m.: CO detector activation due to malfunction on J Street.
November 7
3:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Heartland Ranch Ave.
4:28 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
4:32 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on American Eagle Avenue at Cornflower Drive.
5:12 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Shearwater Drive.
5:24 p.m.: Medical aid on Millwood Drive.
6:24 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
November 8
7:21 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional on Henley Parkway.
10:21 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North Second Street at M Street.
5:02 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
5:34 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Main Street.
10:14 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on American eagle Avenue at Gannet Lane.
10:27 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
November 9
1:06 a.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on South Second Street.
7:19 a.m.: Medical assist on E Las Palmas Avenue.
5:47 p.m.: Person in distress on Summer Lane.
11:40 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
November 10
3:38 a.m.: Medical assist on South Seventh Street.
6:16 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
9:21 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
12:49 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
10:11 p.m.: Public service assistance on Roadrunner Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.