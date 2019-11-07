ctober 28
1:29 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:58 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Marisa Drive.
8:09 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Highway 33 at Poppy Avenue.
9:01 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on American Eagle Avenue.
October 29
7:35 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Toggenburg Street.
12:42 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on East Las Palmas Avenue at Sycamore Avenue.
6:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Spooner Court.
October 30
10:22 a.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
October 31
8:18 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:48 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at South Second Street.
3:48 p.m.: Building fire on Fall Avenue.
11:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Franquette Street.
November 1
9:33 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on North Second Street at Ivy Avenue.
11:41 a.m.: Person in distress on Kestrel Drive.
6:03 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Eucalyptus Avenue.
November 2
2:46 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue at North Second Street.
3:17 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
November 3
12:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
10:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 28
2:39 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:47 a.m.: Special type of incident on Gaffery Road.
4:46 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
October 29
2:12 a.m.: Special type of incident on East Frank Cox Road at Highway 33.
6:53 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Orange Avenue at Sycamore Avenue.
October 30
1:15 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Fig Avenue.
4:47 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on I-5.
10:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Eucalyptus Avenue.
3:56 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Magnolia Avenue.
5:45 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on N I-5.
6:38 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Highway 33 at Elfers Road.
October 31
12:06 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Loquat Avenue at Elm Avenue.
12:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
November 1
1:46 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Highway 33.
8:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Grayson Road.
November 2
2:52 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on N I-5 off ramp.
6:47 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on N I-5.
11:09 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on N I-5.
11:47 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on N I-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.