October 7
9:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
1:28 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Del Puerto Avenue.
9:17 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
October 8
2:11 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road.
12:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Tyler Street.
7:26 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third. Street.
8:51 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
October 9
9:31 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Beck Creek Lane.
October 10
9:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
5:27 p.m.: Gas leak on Sarazen Court.
11:52 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on West Las Palmas Avenue at Ward Avenue.
October 11
8:17 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
8:44 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
10:14 a.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
11:34 a.m.: Medical assist on South Seventh Street.
October 12
11:55 a.m.: Medical aid on Cougar Creek Drive.
October 13
7:32 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
9:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Brook Hollow Drive.
1:53 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
2:36 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fourth Street.
4:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Phlox Drive.
9:38 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District October 7
2:27 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on N I-5.
6:19 p.m.: Medical assist on G Street.
7:29 p.m.: Medical assist on N I-5.
9:36 p.m.: Road side fire on Elm Avenue at Olive Avenue.
October 8
12:25 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Elm Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Draper Road.
8:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Ash Avenue.
October 9
3:40 a.m.: Power line down on Lemon Avenue.
2:14 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Fink Road.
4:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Highway 33.
October 10
1:24 a.m.: Carbon monoxide incident on Hills Ferry Road.
2:16 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Hills Ferry Road.
October 11
1:52 a.m.: Special type of incident on River Road.
8:28 a.m.: Wires down on Cox Road.
8:41 a.m.: Medical assist on West Grayson Road.
6:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Panoz Road.
10:22 p.m.: Medical assist on G Street.
October 12
2:04 p.m.: Smoke check on Grayson Road.
October 13
2:48 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on N I-5.
3:39 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Mc Clintock Road.
3:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Place.
6:12 p.m.: Medical assist on West Stuhr Road.
7:13 p.m.: Special type of incident on Crows Landing Road.
