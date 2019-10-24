October 14
3:27 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South First Street.
6:32 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:14 a.m.: Medical assist on M Street.
10:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Kinglet Lane.
3:04 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Sperry Avenue at Walker Ranch Parkway.
October 15
2:13 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Yolo Creek Lane.
2:51 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Longhorn Lane.
9:11 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no co on Kestrel Drive.
October 16
3:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Mackilhaffy Drive.
October 17
2:00 p.m.: Prescribed fire on Ward Avenue at Elfers Road.
2:19 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Marigold Drive.
3:28 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:28 p.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
7:34 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
October 18
10:00 a.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
10:55 a.m.: Central Street, malicious false alarm on James Burke Avenue.
2:50 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no co on Lemon Blossom Lane.
5:22 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Henley Parkway.
7:57 p.m.: Special type of incident on C Street.
October 19
6:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Berrendas Street.
October 20
10:10 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Sperry Avenue at South Second Street.
10:44 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District October 14
1:37 a.m.: Vehicle vs. pole on S I-5.
October 15
11:18 a.m.: EMS on Howard Road.
5:24 p.m.: Vehicle accident on Grayson Road at River Road.
5:47 p.m.: Control burn on Howard Road.
6:14 p.m.: Vegetation fire on S I-5.
9:20 p.m.: Vehicle accident on N I-5 off ramp at Sperry Avenue.
October 16
2:51 p.m.: Vehicle accident on S I-5.
3:41 p.m.: Smoke check on Bell Road at Orestimba Road.
7:11 p.m.: Vegetation fire on West Stuhr Road at Eastin Road.
October 17
4:42 a.m.: Vehicle accident with vehicle smoking on Highway 33 at Baldwin Road.
5:01 a.m.: Vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard at North McCracken Road.
6:43 a.m.: EMS on West Stuhr Road.
2:00 p.m.: Smoke check - control burn in area on Ward Avenue at Elfers Road.
5:47 p.m.: EMS on Howard Road.
October 18
4:54 p.m.: Smoke check on Gaffery Road at Koster Road.
October 19
1:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Diablo Grande Parkway at Grapevine Drive.
9:34 p.m.: Brush/grass fire on Howard Road at Stark Road.
October 20
6:06 p.m.: EMS on Grapevine Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.