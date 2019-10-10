September 30
6:54 a.m.: Emergency medical services on Wanzia Lane.
7:32 a.m.: Motor vehicle accident non-injury on North Fifth Street at K Street.
12:59 p.m.: Oil or other combustible spill on Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road.
7:08 p.m.: Lift assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
October 1
5:38 a.m.: Emergency medical services on Sperry Avenue.
4:43 p.m.: Emergency medical services on Bella Flora Lane.
5:42 p.m.: Cancelled on Sperry Avenue.
6:00 p.m.: Emergency medical services on Madrone Lane.
6:30 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Beck Creek Lane.
6:36 p.m.: Trash fire on Sperry Avenue at South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:53 p.m.: Emergency medical services on North Seventh Street.
October 2
9:30 a.m.: Emergency medical services on Finster Street.
7:10 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
7:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Paint Way.
October 3
7:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
7:42 a.m.: Medical assist / assist on S I-5.
12:24 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on Lilac Avenue.
12:46 p.m.: Vegetation fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
October 4
12:07 a.m.: Illegal burn on Rogers Road.
6:20 a.m.: Emergency medical services on Snow Creek Lane.
10:48 p.m.: Emergency medical services on Daisy Drive.
October 5
5:01 a.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Court.
8:32 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:48 p.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
October 6
1:59 p.m.: Emergency medical services on South Third Street.
5:43 p.m.: Smoke check on Black Crow Lane at Yellowhammer.
West Stanislaus Fire District September 30
11:44 a.m.: Small grass fire on West Hamilton Road.
October 1
9:20 a.m.: Smoke check on Maze Boulevard at Kasson Road.
3:22 p.m.: Vegetation fire on S I-5.
October 2
1:20 a.m.: Smoke check on N I-5.
1:56 p.m.: Emergency medical services on S I-5.
October 3
2:14 a.m.: Emergency medical services on River Road.
3:45 a.m.: Vegetation fire on S I-5.
7:42 a.m.: Emergency medical services on Howard Road.
12:46 p.m.: Vegetation fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
1:53 p.m.: Emergency medical services on Highway 33 at East Frank Cox Road.
October 4
6:23 a.m.: Emergency medical services on Burkhard Road.
4:55 p.m.: Fuel spill on Highway 33 at East Frank Cox Road.
October 5
4:19 a.m.: Emergency medical services on Orange Avenue.
6:12 p.m.: Emergency medical services on Sperry Road at I-5 off ramp.
October 6
1:23 a.m.: Emergency medical services on Grapevine Drive.
6:03 p.m.: Vehicle accident with injuries on Howard Road at Livingston Circle.
11:23 p.m.: Structure fire on Marapole Court.
