September 16
7:54 a.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Drive.
10:26 p.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
September 17
9:27 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North First Street.
11:39 a.m.: Medical assist on Palomino way.
12:28 a.m.: Medical aid on Mesa Creek Drive.
6:27 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on North Fifth Street.
10:27 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South First Street at Sperry Avenue.
September 18
10:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Thrush Drive.
September 19
8:13 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
8:24 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Second Street at Ward Avenue.
5:08 p.m.: Gas leak on Sperry Avenue.
7:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
8:16 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on North Third Street.
September 20
4:15 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
6:36 a.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
12:46 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Fourth Street at E Street.
11:15 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Calvinson Parkway.
September 21
5:40 a.m.: System malfunction on Vicki Lynn Lane.
11:05 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO2 on Kestrel Drive.
September 22
12:50 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on North Seventh Street.
1:58 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Second Street.
6:26 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street at Ivy Avenue.
9:33 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District September 16
2:17 a.m.: Medical aid on Diablo Grande Parkway.
6:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
6:53 p.m.: Medical aid on Amelia Street.
September 17
4:08 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on S I-5 onramp.
September 18
2:58 a.m.: Medical assist on West Fifth Street.
5:13 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on N I-5.
September 19
6:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue at West Marshall Road.
9:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Burkhard Road.
12:03 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
2:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Fruit Avenue.
8:34 p.m.: Medical assist on West Fifth Street.
September 20
11:38 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
12:52 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on S I-5.
7:02 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Grayson Road.
9:47 p.m.: Public service assistance on Pete Miller Road.
11:45 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Crows Landing Road.
September 21
12:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
4:20 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
11:44 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
September 22
6:14 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
7:26 p.m.: Smoke check on N I-5.
