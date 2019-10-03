September 23
2:29 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at Almond Avenue.
3:26 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
4:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Noble Park Circle.
September 24
7:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Berlin Way.
2:31 p.m.: Structure fire on Roadrunner Drive.
4:20 p.m.: Structure fire on Baldwin Road.
9:38 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
September 25
2:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
11:23 p.m.: Structure fire on Marapole Court.
September 26
8:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Portrait Lane.
12:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
7:07 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Keystone Pacific Parkway at Park Center Drive.
September 27
1:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Wolfpack Court.
4:49 a.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
9:17 a.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
September 28
4:07 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue at Bartch Avenue.
9:25 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Red Robin Drive.
September 29
4:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Nostalgia Avenue.
1:47p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
7:20 p.m.: Municipal alarm, malicious false alarm on Walnut Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
September 23
7:22 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on River Road.
2:29 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
7:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Grapevine Drive.
September 24
12:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
2:53 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
6:55 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
9:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Upper Road.
September 25
12:08 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road at West Frank Cox Road.
5:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Smith Street.
11:23 p.m.: Structure fire on Marapole Court.
September 26
1:08 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on N Street.
11:05 p.m.: Public service assistance on River Road.
September 27
5:34 p.m.: Medical assist on S I-5.
5:50 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Gaffery Road.
September 28
4:49 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Stuhr Road.
4:50 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on N I-5 off ramp.
4:57 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
7:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Lundy Road.
9:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
10:08 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on N I-5.
2:27 p.m.: Medical assist on West Grayson Road.
8:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Jessie Street.
September 29
7:47 a.m.: Non-Injury vehicle accident on Bartch Avenue.
10:22 a.m.: Special type of incident on Draper Road.
3:22 p.m.: Medical aid on S I-5 off ramp.
6:47 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
