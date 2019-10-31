October 21
2:28 a.m.: Medical assist on South First Street.
10:49 a.m.: Medical aid on James Burke Avenue.
October 22
7:21 a.m.: Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on West Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street.
7:41 a.m.: Electrical wiring, equipment problem on North Hartley Street at Lorelei Lane.
9:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Speno Drive.
11:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Garden Patch Way.
October 23
1:36 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
5:52 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Placer Creek Drive.
11:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Washburn Street.
October 24
12:59 p.m.: Gas leak on Ivy Avenue.
7:10 p.m.: Hazardous condition on Walker Ranch Parkway.
7:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Flicker Lane.
October 25
9:19 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Rogers Road at Sperry Avenue.
11:25 a.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
October 26
1:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
3:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
9:04 p.m.: Special type of incident on Poppy Avenue.
11:07 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Marisa Drive.
October 27
1:07 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fifth Street.
9:04 a.m.: Power line down on H Street.
10:57 a.m.: Medical aid on Bella Flora Lane.
3:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
5:25 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:30 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 21
7:49 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Stark Road.
10:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Kilburn Road.
5:58 p.m.: Smoke check on Diablo Grande Parkway.
11:26 p.m.: Medical aid on Anderson Road.
October 23
12:04 a.m.: Medical aid on Crows Landing Road.
7:09 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on N I-5.
October 25
4:29 a.m.: Public service assistance on Walnut Avenue.
7:47 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Eastin Road.
11:32 a.m.: Medical aid on N I-5.
October 26
9:48 a.m.: Medical assist on West Hamilton Road.
10:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
1:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Jacks Place.
October 27
3:50 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
8:59 a.m.: Wires down on Hills Ferry Road.
10:37 a.m.: Wires down on West Stuhr Road.
2:09 p.m.: Special type of incident on Gaffery Road.
5:25 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:18 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on N I-5 on ramp.
7:41 p.m.: Wires down on Smith Street.
7:46 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
