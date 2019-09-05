Police Log from August 27 through September 2, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 199 calls for service, conducted 71 traffic stops, and issued 77 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
August 27
9:49 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Jose Carabez, 29, on the 200 block of South Second Street. A records check of Carabez confirmed he had outstanding warrants. Carabez was booked without incident.
9:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on the corner of Meghan and Inaudi drives. Deputies contacted Royce Hollister, 26, within the vehicle. A records check confirmed Hollister had an outstanding warrant. Hollister was booked without incident and the vehicle was towed.
11:12 a.m.: While on foot patrol on the corner of Sperry and Highway 33, detectives contacted Deanna Brady, 40, along the railroad. Brady was arrested and booked for trespass on railroad property.
1:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a grand theft that occurred prior on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies recognized the responsible male and issued a warrant for his arrest.
2:03 p.m.: During a traffic stop on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue, deputies contacted the driver, David Bradford. Bradford was displaying objective signs of being under the influence. Bradford was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
7:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1100 block of Kestrel Avenue. Deputies arrested and booked Crystal Martinez, 40, for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
August 28
4:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted Esteven Esquer, 58, inside the business. A records check confirmed and outstanding warrant. Esquer was booked without incident.
4:05 p.m.: Deputies contacted Royce Hollister, 26, during a subject stop. A records check of Hollister confirmed he had an outstanding warrant. Hollister was booked for prior charges of grand theft. During transport, Hollister was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Hollister was issued a citation for possession of controlled substance.
August 29
9:01 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of I Street to a suspicious male trespassing. Deputies contacted Roberto Rodriguez, 26. Rodriguez was arrested and booked for trespass/refuse to leave property.
7:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a family fight on the corner of the West Las Palmas and Kestrel Drive. Deputies contacted Lee Galas, 40. Galas was arrested and booked for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and person prohibited from possessing firearm.
August 30
4:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for violation of a restraining order on the 1300 block Yolo Creek Lane. Deputies were advised the restrained party attempted to contact the victim via phone while in jail. Deputies booked the suspect, Lee Galas, and added charges of violation of court order to prevent domestic violence.
September 1
3:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for vandalism of a vehicle on the corner of Sperry Avenue and Walker Ranch Parkway. Deputies contacted the responsible, Oscar Hernandez. A records check of Hernandez confirmed he had an outstanding warrant. Hernandez was booked for felony vandalism and the outstanding warrant.
September 2
4:33 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person on the 2900 block of Renzo Lane. Deputies contacted a male matching the description, Earl Cook, 39, was arrested and booked for drunk in public with kick-out.
1:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an indecent exposure on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue after a male was seen masturbating in public. Deputies contacted the suspect and issued him a criminal citation for indecent exposure.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
