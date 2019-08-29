Police Log from August 20 through August 26, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 251 calls for service, conducted 80 traffic stops, and issued 57 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
August 20
4:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing person out of Lodi area at an unknown location in Patterson.
August 21
8:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a prior family disturbance on the 200 block of North Seventh Street. Deputies arrested and booked Sabrina Smith, 38, for willful harm or injury to a child and assault with deadly weapon other than firearm or great bodily injury force.
3:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on Ashwood Lane. Deputies contacted Atreyu Howe, 19. Howe displayed obvious signs of intoxication. Howe was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for drunk in public with kick-out.
August22
7:45 a.m.: Deputies conducted a follow up investigation regarding an assault that occurred prior on the 1200 block of Fawn Lily Drive. Deputies arrested and booked Mel Balabis, 54, for torture, false imprisonment, accessory after the fact to a felony and battery with serious bodily injury. Balabis was transported to the Public Safety Center.
1:09 p.m.: During a subject stop on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue deputies contacted Austin Newton, 26, on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. A records check of Newton confirmed he had outstanding warrants. Newton was booked without incident.
7:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of Rogers Road. After contacting the responsible, James Huling, 44, he was arrested and booked for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
9:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 500 block of Red Robin Drive. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Babette Spears, 48. Deputies located a handbag near Spears that contained methamphetamine. Spears admitted to owning the handbag. Spears was arrested and booked for transporting controlled substance.
August 23
11:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a prior domestic disturbance on the 200 block of North Seventh Street. Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse after learning he struck the victim on the face. The juvenile male was transported to Juvenile Hall.
August 24
1:50 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at South First Street and Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the passenger, Rudolfo Sierra, 34. A records check of Sierra revealed Sierra to be on searchable probation. A compliance search was performed on Sierra and deputies located a shaved key and methamphetamine on his person. Sierra was arrested and booked for possession of controlled substance and possess/burglary tools.
August 25
12:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Joseph Barbour, 52, was arrested and booked for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
6:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to male trespassing on the 15000 block of South Ninth Street. Dupree Cuingpon was arrested and booked for possess control substance and trespass/refuse to leave property.
August 26
9:37 a.m.: During a subject stop on the 200 block of C Street deputies contacted Travis Williamson, 42. A records check confirmed Williamson had an outstanding warrant. Williamson was booked without incident.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
